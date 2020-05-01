Toni Braxton’s Fiance Birdman Is Still ‘Confident’ In Their Relationship After She Called Dennis Rodman ‘Hot’

Toni Braxton‘s engagement to Bryan “Birdman” Williams is still in good standing following her latest comment about Dennis Rodman.

Rodman became a hot topic on social media following his appearance on Michael Jordan’s ESPN documentary, The Last Dance. The special highlighted his basketball career with Jordan, as well as his personal life. Following the doc, photos began to resurface of him with several 1990s starlets, including Braxton. In their photo, Rodman had his arm wrapped around Braxton while she was wearing a white, body-hugging dress. Rumors online instantly began to swirl about the relationship between Braxton and Rodman back then. Multiple commenters assumed the picture meant Braxton and Rodman were dating back when it was taken.

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

Soon after the photo surfaced, Braxton took to her Twitter page to say she was never romantically involved with Rodman. Though she admitted he was “kinda hot” during the 1990s era, the photo apparently didn’t evolve into anything physical. Upon making her comment, Braxton’s fans were left wondering how her current fiance felt about her complimenting another man online. According to Hollywood Life, Birdman was completely unbothered by her remark about Rodman. He is reportedly happy with where their relationship is and doesn’t think she’ll stray away from him anytime soon.

“Birdman is one of the most confident men you’ll meet,” a source said. “Toni and Birdman go way back, so he knows what she meant by it. She is a sweetheart and never wants to make anybody feel bad but, at the same time, she wanted to clear up the rumors and let people know she never dated Rodman. So, by putting it out there that she used to think he was ‘kinda hot’ while also making it clear that they never dated, Toni was letting it be known that there was nothing wrong if she had dated him, but just stating that she hadn’t.”

Braxton and Birdman have been together since 2017. After being friends for several years, they decided to make their relationship official once they were both single. The pair became engaged in 2018 and haven’t set a wedding date as of yet. However, Braxton confirmed they will be married by the end of 2020. Last year, fans of the couple suspected they were over after they both took down the pictures of them together on social media. They are back on track, though, after deciding to keep their relationship more private.

Although Braxton wasn’t one of Rodman’s love interests at the height of his career, The Last Dance highlighted some of his confirmed lovers. He had a publicized marriage to Carmen Electra from 1998-1999. Rodman also dated Madonna and Michelle Moyer, who were discussed in the documentary.