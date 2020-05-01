Ashley Resch Poses Seductively In Pink Velvet Underwear

Instagram model Ashley Resch posed seductively for her 883,000 followers with her recent post. Her fans were instantly wowed.

The set featured three images in which the model wore a pink velvet bodysuit and nothing else as she lounged on a chaise lounge.

In the first image, Ashely is laying on her stomach, supporting her upper body on her elbows and looking at something out of the shot. One arm is reaching up and rests lightly on her shoulder, putting the detailed tattoo on her right arm on prominent display for the camera.

The second picture showed Ashley looking squarely at the lens this time. With her smoky eye makeup and plump pink lips, she pouted seductively for her legions of fans. Still resting on her elbows, the Instagram model thrust her curvaceous buns in the air.

The final image in the set revealed Ashley kneeling on the lounge, once again looking away from the camera. She used her hands to support herself this time, showing off her perfectly manicured hands with pink nail polish. Pushing her chest forward, her ample cleavage is shown as it oozes out of the bodysuit. With the new pose, her derriere is also on even more prominent display in the thong-backed bodysuit.

Ashley had tousled hair in all of the shots, as her blond locks brush against her shoulders. In addition, she completed the look with some delicate pieces of jewelry. Around her neck, the Instagram celebrity wears a thin gold chain that features a larger pendant. She also chose large gold twisted hoops for her ears. No other jewelry is present in the poses.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had gathered 12,500 likes and plenty of comments.

“Oh pretttyyy pink babyyyy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Such a classy look I love it,” a fan said.

“Love this set,” another person wrote, also using the fire emoji for further emphasis.

Of course, many of her followers chose to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. Most popular were the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, there were also many instances of lips, kissing, and drooling emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she chose another pink outfit recently to wow her Instagram followers. This one was a pale pink lacy number and she chose to video herself rather than take shots for that post.