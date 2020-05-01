Blac Chyna Joined Adult Site OnlyFans & Posted A ‘Foot Festish’ Video To Promote Her Page

Blac Chyna has created an account on the adult website OnlyFans and is charging people a monthly subscription to view her content. She promoted her new page on Instagram with a “foot fetish” video that showed off her feet.

During the coronavirus pandemic many celebrities have taken to social media to connect with their fans. Various members in the hip-hop community have had battles on Instagram live which has drawn in massive audiences. Earlier in the month, Chyna – whose real name is Angela White – announced she would be offering fans a chance to chat with her via FaceTime for a hefty price.

The former stripper has come up with even more ways to interact with her followers and created an OnlyFans account. This is a social media service where creators post adult content that can only be accessed by members who pay a monthly subscription. Chyna’s OnlyFans profile lists subscriptions as costing $50 per month. She offered discounts of 15 percent off for 3-month subscriptions, and 25 percent off for 12-months subscriptions.

Chyna went public with her new endeavor in a saucy Instagram post that promoted the page. The 31-year-old posted a quick video of her tattooed feet standing in grapes. The camera panned down as Chyna appeared to be in the shower, and she filmed herself from the bottom of her legs down to her feet. In the caption she included multiple foot-centric hashtags such as “#footporn” and “#footfetishgroup” for her 16.5 million followers to see.

The post received more than 48,000 likes and 1,400 comments. Multiple fans were surprised to see the popular model start a page on the risque platform. Others supported Chyna and said they expected her to make a lot of money on the platform. Singer Jessenia Gallegos – who has an OnlyFans account of her own – showed her approval in the comments.

“She bout to make bread,” one follower commented with a baguette emoji.

“Oh ok lol get them coins,” a female fan replied.

Several Instagram users questioned Chyna’s choice to post on the adult website. Her replies were also filled with jokes about wasting food by standing in the bowl of grapes.

“No one wants to see your dry foot in grapes sis,” a follower advised.

“How are you getting away with these hashtags, I’m so jealous rn lol,” another wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Chyna is involved in a heated custody battle with her ex, Rob Kardashian. He alleged that she was violent towards him in 2016, but her lawyer recently presented evidence that his claims were exaggerated.