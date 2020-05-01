Sofia Vergara Stuns In A Throwback Snap From The ’90s

Actress Sofia Vergara surprised her 18.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a throwback from the ’90s that also featured her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. She mentioned in the caption of the post that the snap was taken in Miami, Florida.

In the shot, Sofia and Manolo posed in front of a solid white backdrop. Sofia looked young and stunning, and her hair was several shades lighter than the typical color she rocks nowadays. Bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes, and she appeared to have very little eye makeup on, and not much on her flawless skin. The one bold component of her beauty look was her lip color, a vibrant red hue that looked gorgeous on her.

Sofia looked comfortable in a beige textured sweater with a crew neck. Not much of the look was visible in the shot, and it kept Sofia’s incredible cleavage hidden. Manolo sat close to her, and she had dressed him in a white shirt paired with a black vest.

Apart from the decade it was taken, Sofia didn’t give her followers much information about what the picture was for, and why it was taken. However, she looked stunning with her young son, and both of them had serious expressions as they posed for the camera.

Sofia’s followers absolutely loved the throwback snap from a much earlier time in Sofia’s life, and the post racked up over 142,500 likes within just six hours. It even received a like from Sofia’s former Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter. The post also received 647 comments from Sofia’s eager fans, with many of them racing to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet picture of a young mother and her son.

“Both cutie pies,” one fan commented.

“Looked so natural back then. So beautiful,” another follower commented, loving the look of the bold red lips with the otherwise minimal look.

“Love your blonde hair,” one fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You are completely ageless. Best regards from NY!” another follower said.

Sofia occasionally surprises her Instagram followers with stunning throwbacks from decades ago, when she was just starting out in the entertainment industry. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a throwback all the way from the ’80s. Sofia posed in a yellow swimsuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, and her long, lighter locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves. Bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes and she had a deep red hue on her lips as she posed for the shot.