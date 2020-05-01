Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Toned Muscles In Pink Leggings And Black Sports Bra For Ab Workout

Ashleigh Jordan worked on her abdominal muscles in the most recent at-home video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and pink leggings, the fitness influencer started her workout with a series with a set of alternating leg raises. For this exercise, she lay on her back and kept her head upright as she lifted and lowered her legs one after the other. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

In the next clip, she knocked out a set of oblique crunches. For this exercise, she leaned to one side and propped herself up on her right arm, while she balanced herself on the corresponding knee and extended her left leg. With her right arm behind her head, she bent her torso toward her extended leg as she simultaneously raised that knee toward her elbow. Her caption suggested doing 15 repetitions per set for three sets.

Then she moved on to a set of toe touches. She placed herself into a tabletop position with her hips and torso raised and her feet planted on the floor. Then she kicked right leg forward and reached the arm on the same side towards it, which forced her to keep herself suspended off of the floor with one arm and a leg. Her repetition suggestion for this one was also three sets of 15 repetitions.

In the fourth and final video of the series, she completed a set of rolling planks. While holding the plank position, she raised one hand to the side and twisted her torso in that direction before repeating the move on the other side. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 10 repetitions.

The series has been liked close to 20,000 times, as of this writing. In the close to 100 comments, some fans thanked Ashleigh for helping them to cope with their corona-virus induced quarantine.

“Thank you for making your at-home workouts simple and fun! And still gets the job done! In the spirit of quarantine, you’re keeping us active!!!!” one person wrote.

Lots of other commenters also complimented the color of her leggings and seemed disappointed that they were no longer for sale from Ashleigh’s athleisure brand.

And while lots of the comments were focused on the workouts and on her outfit, her cats got lots of attention as well.

“Love these workouts! Also love the kitties, so adorable!” a second Instagram user commented.

“Your cats are always so adorable!!!” a third added.

“Love abs workout… and the cats, it’s so funny,” a fourth wrote.