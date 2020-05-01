Camila Bernal Is Dripping Wet In White Swimsuit

Instagram model Camila Bernal teased her 1.3 million followers with her recent dripping wet poolside post. Immediately, her fans clamored to respond.

Posting two images, the first one showed her kneeling on the steps leading into the pool. It is obvious that Camila had just taken a dip in the crystal clear water. Resting an arm on her wet hair, she pouted at the camera.

Behind the Instagram model, fake green grass is seen between the edge of the inground pool and the wooden fence.

However, her followers are not likely looking at the grass, Instead, their eyes will be focused solely on Camila and her white bathing suit. Considering the color, it comes as no surprise that it is semi-transparent thanks to the addition of water. Thanks to the way in which the celebrity is posed, with her body turned slightly away from the camera, some modesty is achieved.

“Competition? Why yes, I would love some,” Camila also wrote in the caption of the image.

Wearing sultry earthy tones in her makeup, her eyes are highlighted in the shot. On her lips, Camila has chosen a natural shade of lipstick. No jewelry is on display, even her ears being devoid of any bling.

The second image features a behind shot of Camila as she gently squeezes the water out of her wet hair. This picture reveals that the one-piece swimsuit she wears has a thong back and her buns are proudly on display as they cheekily bob above the waterline.

As soon as Camilla posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within only one hour, the image had gathered more than 11,000 likes and a pile of written responses.

“Baby you don’t need competition cause you are the jackpot,” a fan said.

“Good afternoon pretty lady. You look very beautiful and attractive. Have a nice day for you,” another follower articulated in the comments section.

Others were not so wordy with their response.

“Hot,” another person simply wrote.

However, the vast majority of Camila’s followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far the most popular emoji was the fire one. However, others also favored the heart-eyed and peach emoji with several others choosing red hearts as a way to show how they felt about the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila only yesterday posted another poolside image. In that shot, she wore a rainbow swimsuit as she basked in the sunshine next to the pool.