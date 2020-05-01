Joe Biden Will Choose Hillary Clinton As Running Mate And Then Step Down, Commentator Speculates

In a Thursday op-ed penned for The Hill, political commentator Liz Peek discussed the possibility of former Vice President Joe Biden choosing Hillary Clinton as his running mate, and then stepping down and letting the former secretary of state represent the Democratic Party once again.

“Don’t look now, but Joe is failing,” Peek began, pointing to polls which show that Biden is facing an enormous enthusiasm gap, with a majority of voters believing he cannot beat President Donald Trump in November. The commentator also noted that Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and that his campaign seems unable to match Trump’s fundraising.

“None of this augurs well for the Biden campaign, which will likely confront further obstacles in the months ahead,” she continued, arguing that Biden will “eventually” have to start campaigning, holding interviews and town halls, and engaging with voters, which could further jeopardize his standing versus Trump. Once Biden is in the spotlight, Peek wrote, the voters will realize that he is “struggling with some cognitive decline.”

Nevertheless, the commentator posited, Democratic Party leaders cannot simply push Biden aside. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the runner up in the party’s presidential primaries, has held onto his delegates and would be considered the winner of the primary election in such a scenario.

However, the Democrats could consider a number of other options if they want to replace Biden, Peek argued. The most likely outcome, she wrote, is Biden formally securing the nomination, choosing Clinton as his running mate, and then stepping down. This would allow the party’s 2016 presidential nominee to face off against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

According to Peek, no one but Clinton “would be able to pull off such a last-minute switch.” Neither Kamala Harris nor Amy Klobuchar — who are considered the frontrunners for vice presidential nominee — would be able to step in and replace the former vice president.

“Clinton is ready and eager. She is desperate to avenge her 2016 loss (which she still blames on Putin) and has pumped up her public profile to keep herself in consideration.”

The commentator pointed to Clinton’s recent virtual town hall with Biden, arguing that the former secretary of state “almost sounded as though she were touting her own resume” instead of endorsing Biden. Clinton, the commentator wrote, is more popular, and has a bigger and more devoted following than Biden. Furthermore, Peek argued, Clinton would be a more formidable candidate against Trump, especially in battleground states.

“Hillary may be Democrats’ nominee of last resort. You know she wants it,” Peek concluded.