Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Cried ‘All The Time’ While Jay Cutler ‘Belittled’ Her During ‘Very Cavallari’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s marital issues reportedly affected their working relationship on Very Cavallari.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Cavallari and Cutler announced on Sunday, April 26 they were filing for divorce after spending a decade together. Prior to their split, the couple appeared on her E! show, along with their three children — Camdon, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. The series offered a glimpse into the family’s home life they built while living in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to People, while Cavallari and Cutler shared moments of their relationship with the world, they neglected to show the alleged verbal abuse she endured. The reality star has allegedly been unhappy with how her husband treats her for several years. Her discontent toward the former NFL quarterback was reportedly made apparent while they were shooting the series. A source revealed to the publication that Cavallari often received harsh words from Cutler in front of the show’s crew.

“He would make her cry all the time during production. He talked down to her and belittled her,” an insider shared. “She couldn’t take it anymore.”

Cutler was also allegedly short-tempered with Cavallari throughout their marriage. He was reportedly never satisfied with her actions and wasn’t shy about expressing it to her. Viewers of Very Cavallari got a taste of their ups and downs in Season 2.

During a dinner scene, Cutler had been drinking alcohol and called his wife a “breadspender.” He also accused Cavallari of carelessly spending their money before storming out of the scene. In her confessional interview, Cavallari admitted she was mortified by her husband’s actions. She then admitted his behavior was something that happened often in their relationship.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great. But actually, they’re not. And that sucks,” Cavallari said. “That’s the thing, though, with marriage, it’s ups and downs. But in two months we could be up here again. That’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

The news of Cavallari’s impending divorce from Cutler came as a shock to their fans. Earlier this month, the pair had returned to the U.S. after spending several weeks in the Bahamas for a family vacation. However, the couple was purportedly clinging on to their marriage for the sake of their small children.

In their joint statement, Cavallari and Cutler said the decision to divorce was amicable and that they still loved each other. Just one day later, things appeared to be much more rocky between them. According to legal court documents, Cavallari deemed cohabitating with Cutler to be “unsafe.” She is also attempting to get primary physical custody for all three kids.