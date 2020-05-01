Anllela Sagra Teases Followers With Plenty Of Underboob In Latest Instagram Pic

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.6 million followers with her recent post. As she tugged gently at the oversized jeans she was wearing and put plenty of underboob on display, her fans were quick to respond.

Standing in front of a large window where plenty of greenery and sunshine can be seen, Anllela stands tall in baggy black jeans and a tightly-fitting black crop top. The image is cropped to only show what the Instagram celebrity is wearing but the model’s long tousled brunette locks also feature as they cascade down over one arm.

As she tucks her thumb into the top of her jeans, Anllela’s perfectly toned and flat stomach is certainly on display. In addition, with her tiny crop top, plenty of underboob is dangerously on display, only just covering her modesty sd her hips jut forward.

In the caption, Anllela admits to wearing men’s clothing as well as commenting that she had “oversized & baggy vibes all-day.” She also tagged the jeans with the Zara fashion label so they are possibly boyfriend cut jeans rather than resorting to actual men’s clothing for the shot. However, the jeans are certainly baggy and there is plenty of room in them, as displayed by the way in which Anllela can easily tug down the waist of them. She has also chosen to wear a black belt to help keep the clothing item in place for the photoshoot.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within a mere two hours, the image had gathered more than 72,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I’m in love with you. Sagra,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Looks beautiful and sensual,” a fan said.

“Nice top,” another person wrote, also using a funny face smiling emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. In fact, one person merely repeated the heart-eyed emoji repeatedly in several rows, as they were obviously so overcome by the recent snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anllela not only went completely nude for her last Instagram snap but she also flicked off the camera in the cheeky shot. Extending her middle finger as she captured the moment, the model also added a row of flowers stickers to the shot, making it look like she was wearing a belt in the picture.