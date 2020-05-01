‘The Voice’ Has A Plan To Finish Up Its Season As Scheduled In Spite Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

'The Voice' will wrap up its current season as scheduled through a combination of in-studio and remote production.

Production of television shows and movies has all but stopped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Deadline reported on Thursday that The Voice isn’t going to let the pandemic stop them from revealing their winner on May 19. The show will continue its season as scheduled by employing a combination of in-studio and remote production.

Producing the show will take a tremendous amount of organization and work, but the production staff and the stars of the show are all committed to making it work. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final performances by each of the contestants will be pre-recorded instead of live. The contestants will be taping themselves performing from the safety of their homes.

The judges will also be at home. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will all get together on a videoconference to do their judging. So, viewers won’t miss out on the hilarious banter between them.

Host, Carson Daly, will be recording live from The Voice’s studio, but he’ll be on stage alone, with just a barebones production team behind the scene, Deadline reported. There won’t be any live audience or any people in the show’s iconic red chairs.

The skeleton crew of about 30 people that will be joining Daly in the studio will have to adhere to strict guidelines while working. Each crew member will have their temperature taken before they’re allowed in the studio and at another time during the day. They’ll be given a bracelet that indicates they’re healthy each time their temperature is taken. Crew members will also be required to wear masks with filters, not just the regular paper or cloth masks that most people are wearing.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Audrey Morrissey told The Hollywood Reporter that doing the show in a brand new way has been tough but exciting.

“Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way. It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists, and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar.”

On Monday, the 17 performers that have made it to the final round will work on their performances with their mentors via videoconference and their recorded performances will be shown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critiques will happen via videoconference with Daly hosting live in the studio. Viewers will vote overnight, and the results will be done live on Tuesday.

The Voice is one of several shows coming up with innovative solutions for finishing out their seasons amidst the coronavirus pandemic.