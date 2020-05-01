Rihanna Sizzles In Sheer Black Lingerie: ‘Girls Like It Savage! ‘

Rihanna modeled her Savage X Fenty lingerie for her Instagram followers on Thursday, and she announced another collaboration with designer Adam Selman.

In her post, Rianna stood outside on a patio with palm trees, bright pink and purple flowers, and other lush greenery in the background set against a clear blue sky. The rapper leaned on a dark railing and looked back over one shoulder at the camera. She wore a pair of sheer black panties that showed off her curvaceous bottom, and over the top of those was a matching sheer high-waisted skirt. The skirt rode up her backside a bit, leaving a peek of the panties showing from beneath it. A hint of the new lingerie set’s sheer bra was visible, but her mane of long black curls covered much of it. The “Love on the Brain” singer wore her hair down in soft, voluminous waves, and it fell to her waist with some falling over one shoulder to frame her face.

Rianna wore a sexy smokey eye and dark lipstick to make her features pop in the photograph. She posed with one knee bent up against a rock wall, which showed off the black high-heeled slide sandals that adorned her feet and showed off her light pedicure. An intricate foot tattoo was also visible in the shot. Shiny silver link ankle bracelets, as well as several bracelets around her wrist, served as accessories. Plus, her red, manicured fingers sported rings.

The singer’s fans loved the new Savage X Fenty collab, and more than 5.1 million Instagrammers hit the “like” button to show their approval of the daring bedroom look. Plus, nearly 70,000 accounts left a message for the rapper.

“The baddest chick in the game HANDS down,” declared one fan who included a praise hand and a flame emoji.

“The Mona Lisa has fallen off the wall,” a second devotee of the rapper said.

“You shoulda been on Megan’s ‘Savage’ remix,” wrote a third Instagrammer, who referenced the “Savage” remix by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce that dropped yesterday.

“OKAY, I know what I’m gonna order finally,” a would-be customer of the brand decided.

Billboard reported that the set Ri Ri showed off on Instagram is available from Savage X Fenty in its summer box, which is sure to heat things up for the people who manage to snag one. The lingerie comes in the brand’s “Neon Lights” Xtra VIP Box, and it’s available starting on Friday.