Brielle Biermann Gets ‘Dressed Up To Get The Mail’ In Low-Plunging Top & Bucket Hat

Brielle Biermann made a recent run to get the mail look incredibly sexy. The Don’t Be Tardy star took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a double-photo update that showcased her bombshell body.

The first photo in the deck captured Biermann posing outside in her driveway. She shared with fans that she was all dressed up to take a trip to the mailbox while she seemed to be referencing COVID-19 new social distancing standards. It looked to be a beautiful day with a bright blue sky overhead and several red flowers in bloom. Brielle flaunted her curvy figure in a sexy outfit that showcased her hourglass figure.

On top, Brielle rocked a dangerously low-cut shirt that allowed her ample assets to be put on display. The top’s body was tight and hugged her midsection to perfection while it hit a few inches above her navel and gave her captivated audience a glimpse of her trim tummy. Its sleeves were loose on her arms and boasted a white lace cloth near her wrists.

Meanwhile, she flaunted her curvy lower-half in a pair of jeans that sat snug on her hips and accentuated her figure. The denim was distressed in parts and showed off her tanned skin beneath the holes. The garment fit every inch of her body and was a capri-length. She added several accessories for her outing, including a khaki bucket hat. She also held a white Chanel clutch and wore a pair of slides to match. Brielle kept her jewelry to a minimum and only rocked a simple chain necklace with nothing else.

Brielle styled her long, newly brunette-dyed locks down and straight, and they cascaded over her chest. She also was done up with a full face of glam, which included eyeliner, mascara, blush, shimmery highlighter, and defined brows. The second image in the series captured Brielle in the same sexy outfit, but that time she was posed on a balcony with an iron railing.

Fans have been loving the update so far, and it’s earned her over 31,000 likes and 350 compliments from adoring fans. Most raved over her killer figure while countless others had no words and commented with emoji.

“Fave look on you EVER,” one fan raved alongside a few red hearts.

“Literally the cutest human!!!!!!! This fit is giving me some life rn,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You Look stunning, Babe. Where are your jeans from,” a third follower questioned.