Nick Cordero Has Severe Lung Damage From COVID-19, ‘There Are Holes In His Lungs’

Broadway actor Nick Cordero‘s wife — Amanda Kloots — continues to provide updates on her husband’s fight against the coronavirus. On Thursday, Kloots revealed that Cordero has sustained extensive lung damage from his battle with the disease.

Kloots has been providing regular updates to concerned friends and fans through her Instagram since her husband was admitted to the hospital in late March. As reported by People, Kloots took to Instagram stories on Thursday to explain that a CT scan showed that COVID-19 has caused significant damage to Cordero’s lungs.

“They’re that damaged. There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be. So this kind of was found because his oxygen count went down and so they kind of went down and deep into the lungs. They cleaned out his lungs again. It wasn’t as bad as the couple of days before, but they had to clean out his lungs again.”

On Thursday morning, Kloots appeared on Gayle King’s show, CBS This Morning. During her interview, Kloots said she was currently waiting on test results to see if Cordero might have internal bleeding. His doctors had attempted to put Cordero on a feeding tube but found his blood count was too low, a potential symptom of such a condition.

The tests showed no sign of internal bleeding, but Kloots said they did show just how severely Cordero’s lungs had been impacted by the coronavirus — “like he’s been a smoker for 50 years.” Cordero is 41 years old.

Cordero and Kloots have a ten-month-old son together named Elvis, whom Kloots is caring for at home. A fitness instructor and dancer, she continues to operate her fitness business — remotely — in order to stay afloat financially. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the couple to raise money for Cordero’s medical bills and continuing treatment.

Kloots went on to say that despite the numerous curveballs Cordero has been thrown in the last month from the disease — a lung infection, breathing issues, a fever, septic shock, and an amputated right leg — she is still hopeful that her husband will eventually recover. She said Cordero has an excellent team of doctors helping him. The doctors have told Kloots that she shouldn’t lose faith, as reported by E!News.