Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Toned Legs In Snug Gray Shorts For New Workout Video

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge targetted her legs in the most recent at-home workout demonstration on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a gray sports longsleeved crop top and matching shorts, the Dutch fitness influencer started her circuit with a series of single-leg bridges. For this exercise, she lay on her back with one leg raised into the air. With her arms placed at her sides, she lifted her hips, pausing for a bit at the top of the exercise before she lowered them. In her caption, she recommended doing five sets of 15 repetitions.

In the second clip, Sophie tackled a set of narrow-stance lunges. Armed with a set of dumbbells, which she held at her sides, she took a small step forward before she bent both knees. In her caption, she recommended doing five sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Next, it was time for skater lunges. Sophie ditched the dumbbells for this one and instead, she leaned forward and touched one hand to the floor, while simultaneously taking a huge diagonal step backward with her opposite leg. She recommended repeating the exercise 15 times and to complete the set five times.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Sophie knocked out a set of sumo squats into calf raises. She assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and then bent her knees until her glutes were lower than her knees. When she stood up once more, she lifted her heels off of the ground for the calf raise.

In the over 100 comments, some fans thanked Sophie for providing them with workout inspiration.

“I can’t catch up with you but more leg workouts pls,” one person wrote before adding a happy face emoji to their comment. “Thank you for inspiring us every day.”

She also received lots of comments about her workout attire

“This is YOUR color girl,” a second commenter added. “Awesome workout!”

Amid all of the compliments, some fans had questions.

“Hey girl!! Do you have any tips for getting rid of stubborn upper inner thigh fat?? It’s been a struggle of mine for a while staying safe and healthy!” a fourth commenter wrote.

Sophie hasn’t responded to the question, as of this writing.

In one of her previous workout video series, Sophie used a different circuit to train both her legs and arms. Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings, she performed sets of dumbbell kickbacks, curtsy lunge | 4 x 12-15 reps, Arnold presses, incline mountain climbers, and bicycle crunches.

The post has been liked more than 45,000 times, as of this writing.