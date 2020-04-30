Donald Trump Says Sexual Assault Claim Against Joe Biden Could Be ‘False Accusations’

Donald Trump speculated that the sexual assault claim against presumptive opponent Joe Biden may be a “false accusation” while calling on the former vice president to directly address the claim.

Trump was asked about the allegation from a former staffer who said that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she was working for the Delaware senator. Speaking at a press conference at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Trump said he did not know enough about the claim but suggested that Biden address it directly, as it could be unfounded.

“I don’t know anything about it. I think he should respond,” Trump said, via the New York Post. “It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing.”

Tara Reade had initially come forward in 2019 when a number of other women claimed that Biden made them feel uncomfortable with unwanted touching, saying he had done the same to her. In March of this year, the former Senate staffer said that Biden also assaulted her in a 1993 incident in a secluded part of the U.S. Capitol building. Others who knew Reade have come forward to corroborate that she made the claim against Biden, though reports have not uncovered any formal complaint against Biden.

Biden’s campaign had denied the allegation, calling for reporters to vigorously investigate the claim as they believed it would be proven to be unfounded. But Biden himself had not spoke out, though did face growing pressure to address it himself.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden is now planning to break his silence on the sexual assault allegation. He is slated to appear in an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning, and the booker for the show said Biden will address the allegation.

While many have criticized Biden for not addressing the allegation and accused Democrats of having a double standard for their treatment of Biden versus Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump seemed less critical of Biden in his statements on Thursday. Trump spoke about the allegations against Kavanaugh as he was facing confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate, saying the allegations of sexual misconduct against him were false and that he was unfairly targeted.

“There’s an outstanding man. He was falsely charged. What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country,” he said. “I can’t speak for Biden. I can only say I think he should respond.”