Aisha Thalia Flaunts Figure In Strappy Black Bikini And Floppy Hat

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 551,000 followers with her recent bikini post. Wearing her hair braided, she insisted that this style has been her “go-to lazy hairstyle all of 2020.” Her fans were quick to respond.

The Instagram celebrity reclined slightly in the snap, supporting the pose as she rested on one hand, while the other used her phone to take the picture. Behind her, is a sleek white staircase with glass panels. As a result of this, her followers got a glimpse of greenery and sunshine outside a window featured to one side of the shot.

Wearing a skimpy black string bikini, the bottoms are done up in a bow at each side, showing off her smoothly toned thighs. The bikini top features a slinky sash that wraps around her body and ties at the back. Her ample chest is on display as Aisha juts her upper body forward in the image.

On her head, Aisha wears a floppy back hat with a wide brim that has a thick stripe of white as a highlighted feature. Under it, her golden curls are pulled back into the braids she spoke of in the caption.

“My hair has grown so long from simply leaving it alone,” she also said as well as insisting that it can help with deep conditioning for curls.

Wearing dusty pink lipstick, the brim of the hat covers her eyes so it is impossible to see what sort of eye makeup she has used. However, her vibrant neon yellow nails stand out against the darker colors she is wearing. Aisha also sports enormous gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within only one hour, the image had gathered more than 3,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Oh yeah sexy mama,” wrote one follower in the comments.

“Does it help the condition to leave in plaits rather than loose?” another fan asked in relation to the deep conditioning recommendation made by the celebrity.

As yet, Aisha has not yet responded with further information on how to use braids to condition curly hair.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most popular so far were the heart-eyed and fire emoji.

While Aisha’s latest pic leaves little to the imagination, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, her previous snap saw the Instagram model wearing only underwear bottoms. Using her arm, Aisha covered her chest for some modesty.