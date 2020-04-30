Poll Shows Donald Trump And Joe Biden In Dead Heat For November Election

Released on Thursday, a new poll from The Hill and HarrisX shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in dead heat for the White House.

Biden is polling at 42 percent, and Trump is behind two points, within the survey’s margin of error. Nine percent of voters say there are undecided, four percent say they will not vote in November, and five percent of the respondents say they would prefer to vote for someone else.

Both candidates enjoy strong support from members of their respective parties. When it comes to Republican voters, 82 percent say they will vote for Trump. Seventy-nine percent of surveyed Democrats say they will vote for Biden.

Independent voters could determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but they seem to be evenly split, with 34 percent saying they would vote for Trump, and 32 percent saying they support Biden.

Trump is much stronger than Biden among men, but neither his nor Biden’s numbers among women are impressive. Trump’s support among women is 35, and Biden’s 43 percent, but 22 percent of women say they do not support either of the candidates.

According to Research Director at Ipsos Mallory Newall, women will be a “key voting bloc” in the general election, so both candidates will likely make an effort to generate support.

“President Trump’s approval rating has been underwater among women for his entire presidency, and we saw suburban women turn away from Republicans in the 2018 midterms,” Newall explained.

“When I look at these numbers, I see that a plurality — but not a majority — plan to support Biden at this point in time. Both candidates will undoubtedly be working to shore up support among women between now and the election.”

Dan Cox, research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said that the poll “suggests that Biden has not closed the deal with women,” which is why “it would be interesting what a female VP pick might accomplish for him.”

Biden has indeed vowed to pick a female running mate, but no decision has been made yet. According to reports, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the frontrunner for vice presidential nominee. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are reportedly on Biden’s shortlist as well.

There appears to be a lot of fluidity in the presidential race. Recent polling from Emerson College suggests that both Trump and Biden are fairly unpopular. However, Trump seems to have an important advantage: the president’s base is enthusiastic. According to the survey, 45 percent of Biden supporters are very or extremely excited about voting for him. Sixty-five percent of Trump supporters feel that way about their candidate.