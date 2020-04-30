Rosanna Arkle Looks Smoking Hot In Ripped Shorts And A Scandalous Semi-Sheer Top

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle tantalized her 5.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a scandalously sexy all-black ensemble. She included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and appeared to be in a hotel. Two beds covered in white linens were visible in the background, as were a few more details in the neutral space.

Though her backdrop was relatively tame, her outfit was anything but. Rosanna selected bottoms from online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She rocked a pair of high-waisted shorts that appeared to be made from denim or some similar material. The shorts clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her enviable physique. The high-waisted fit accentuated her hourglass physique, and the two pockets on the rear drew even more attention to her derriere.

The shorts were made even sexier because of the distressing and ripped details all along the back, which exposed a tantalizing amount of skin. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, exposing even more of her toned legs.

Rosanna paired the daring shorts with an equally sexy top. The top was sleeveless, and the back was crafted entirely of a semi-sheer mesh fabric. It featured a dragon embellishment going all the way from the nape of her neck to her lower back, but other than that, every inch of her skin was visible.

Rosanna’s long blond locks were pulled back in a high ponytail, with a few strands loose to frame her face. Her makeup was equally bold and glamorous, with a smoky eye, bold brows, and a soft nude lip. She placed both hands on her hips as she posed for the shot.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post racked up over 69,100 likes within just 13 hours. It also received 723 comments from her eager fans.

“Obsessed with this look,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“The girl with the dragon ta-booty,” another follower joked, referencing the popular book.

“You are so unreal,” another fan added, captivated by Rosanna’s curves.

“Gorgeous girl,” one follower commented.

Rosanna spent a period of time quarantined in scenic New Zealand, and she shared some of her adventures and sexy ensembles with her eager followers. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Rosanna posted a shot in which she rocked high-waisted shorts, a sports bra, and a white baseball cap as she straddled an all-terrain vehicle for some outdoor fun.