Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Midriff, ‘I Think Girls Should Have Abs Too,’ She Affirms

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has used her latest Instagram post to encourage girls to strive for peak physical fitness as she insisted that “girls should have abs too.” Her 1.5 million followers quickly responded to her request to “double-tap” if they agreed.

Wearing nothing more than her underwear, Qimmah snapped the selfie while standing in front of a full-length mirror with a gorgeous ornate gilt frame. Choosing a black lace-covered bra, the Instagram model matched the piece with a black thong that showed scalloped edges rather than lace.

The outfit left little to the imagination, showing off Qimmah’s killer curves and finely chiseled features. And although her defined leg muscles were on display, Qimmah chose to draw attention to her abs with the caption.

The fitness model regularly posts videos showing how hard she has worked to achieve her look, and she is now encouraging her fans to do the same with the latest snap. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah also recently posted an impressive video where she lifted and flipped a 475-lb tire not once, but twice.

“She’s little but MIGHTY,” the fitness trainer captioned that clip.

In this most recent photo, Qimmah held up her pink phone and looked confidently at the camera. Her black hair was pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She wore minimal makeup, using a dusty pink shade to highlight her full lips and a similar eyeshadow color to complete the look. Other than a small belly button piercing, she appeared to be wearing no other jewelry.

Next to Qimmah in the shot was a padded white seat on which another phone in a matching metallic pink shade sat.

As soon as Qimmah posted the picture, her followers responded. Within 17 hours, the snap had garnered more than 52,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Absolutely agree,” one follower posted in the comments section.

“I don’t think they have to, but it’s so great when they do,” a follower agreed.

“Baddest in the world,” said another person.

“Ima about to post you as my wcw [Women Crush Wednesday],” a fan wrote, following their words with heart-eyed, drooling, and blue heart emoji in order to further convey how they felt.

In fact, many of Qimmah’s followers only used emoji in order to get their feelings across. Most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, heart, and fire emoji. Many chose to use the muscle arm emoji as well.