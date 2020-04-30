Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Still Has Molly Agonizing Over Telling TJ The Truth

Sam gives Molly something to think about.

Molly Lansing Davis has been freaking out ever since her one night with Brando Corbin a few weeks ago. She has been on edge these past few days on General Hospital and it doesn’t appear that she will calm down any time soon either. She will continue to wonder whether she should tell TJ the truth that she slept with Brando when she thought that TJ had left her.

According to spoilers by SheKnows Soaps for Monday’s episode on May 4, something will annoy Molly and it may just be one, if not both, of her sisters. There are no details if it is one of them, but the previews that were shown on Thursday revealed that the three Davis girls will once again be talking about Molly’s current dilemma. Sam says that maybe she should tell TJ the truth after all. Kristina is also there for support, however, she was the one who convinced her sister to keep quiet about it.

Now that Sam questions whether Molly really should spill the beans, she looks as confused as ever. Will TJ hear the truth from Molly or will it end up being a soapy mess of finding out by accident? Molly is a no nonsense kind of person. She feels really bad about lying to her boyfriend, especially since she made the commitment to be in a domestic partnership with TJ, but now she has both of her sisters telling her something different.

Brando isn't taking kindly to Sam's threat, West Coast. Does he pose a threat to the future of Molly and TJ's relationship?

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #JohnnyWactor pic.twitter.com/UhNF8pZBMg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 29, 2020

Sam already had a confrontation with Brando over her sister. Sam threatened Brando, but he certainly wasn’t intimidated by her. Molly also confronted him, but she was there to explain things and apologize for what happened. She also made it clear that she was responsible for her actions, but she is still with TJ.

There are major hints that despite her commitment to her boyfriend, this may not be the end between her and Brando. He is definitely still thinking about Molly and he is on her mind as well, even though she won’t admit it.

More General Hospital spoilers for Monday tease that Brando will blame Sam for something. The previews also show that he will be meeting up with Jason Morgan at the gym. Brando chose to stay in town, even after Sonny told him that he is free to go now that the danger is over. However, he may now have something, or someone, to stick around for. It’s likely that Jason will wonder exactly what changed his mind.

The love triangle between Molly, TJ, and Brando is heating up next week on General Hospital as Molly rethinks her decision to keep her secret from TJ.