Kylie Jenner Plans To Sue A Company That Trademarked ‘Stormi Couture,’ Says The Name Belongs To Her Daughter

Kylie Jenner is taking legal action against a company she believes used daughter Stormi Webster‘s name for their brand.

According to TMZ, Jenner is attempting to stop Stormi Couture from adding Stormi’s name to its clothing line. She recently filed legal documents against Business Moves Consulting, who trademarked the name. Per Justia, Business Moves plans to use the name to distribute and sell items like dresses, footwear, hats, pants, T-shirts, athletic footwear, and more. Stormi Couture has been trademarked by Business Moves since March, 2018, one month after Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi.

Jenner has been fighting with Business Moves for several years. The company hit Jenner with a lawsuit after she attempted to get her own trademarks registered for her baby girl, including StormiWorld. Fans will recall she used the name for Stormi’s second birthday party in February. Business Moves claimed Jenner couldn’t use the name because the audience would be confused by her name and theirs.

The Business Moves lawsuit is reportedly the reason Jenner is now filing her counter-argument. Upon learning about the lawsuit, she claims the company falsified information on its application for the trademark. Jenner also feels the brand is a ploy to make money off of Stormi’s name.

Jenner said Stormi has “achieved fame in her own right” since she was born. She pointed out in the documents how both StormiWorld parties were covered by multiple media outlets and on social media. In addition, the name inspired Jenner’s most recent collection under Kylie Cosmetics. The Stormi collection, which Jenner claims is doing incredibly well since its February release, was an ode to the love she has for her daughter.

After hiding her pregnancy for months in 2017, Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018. In October of 2018, Jenner shared with YouTube star James Charles how Stormi’s name came to be. As Charles was creating a Halloween makeup look on Jenner’s face, she explained she came up with the name on her own. She said while her then-boyfriend routinely takes credit for her name, it was actually a last-minute decision on Jenner’s part.

“I was just looking on nature names, like weather-earth inspired. Storm was on there, but I was like, I kind of want an ‘ie’ like me. So then I did ‘Stormie.’ It was always Stormie,” Jenner recalled. “And then I didn’t fully choose her name because I wanted to have like a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. When they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name, I was like S-t-o-r-m-i. Literally, right then and there, I just changed it to an ‘i.'”