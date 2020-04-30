Ellie Gonsalves Looks Stunning In Tight White Yoga Gear

Ellie Gonsalves shared a breathtaking snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers earlier today, showing off the gorgeous landscape of Australia as well as her toned physique. She gave her followers a bit of additional information regarding where the snap was taken in the geotag of the post, which referenced Tamborine Mountain, an area in Queensland, Australia.

Ellie sat on a wide stretch of green grass, and gazed out at the incredible view surrounding her. Lush greenery was visible as far as the eye could see, with trees and grassy patches dotting the landscape. The sky was a vibrant blue, broken up by a few white clouds, and the sun shone down on Ellie’s brunette locks.

She wore an ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, who she made sure to tag in the picture in case her followers were interested in the outfit. On top, Ellie rocked a white semi-sheer long-sleeved top over what appeared to be a white sports bra with a racerback style. The top was a cropped length, and exposed a few inches of Ellie’s lower back before the waistband of her leggings began.

Ellie went monochromatic with her look, pairing the top with white leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. She finished off the outfit with black sneakers and a pair of sunglasses that had black frames for a chic look. Her brunette locks were pulled into a bun atop her head, and she gazed out at the beauty around her. She paired the stunning shot with a thoughtful caption.

Ellie’s back was to the camera, so her followers were only able to see part of the look, but there was still plenty to love. The post received over 5,300 likes within just 12 hours. It also earned 38 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts on the snap in the comments section.

“Is this where people hang glide off the top? Not sure but think I may have been there when in Oz,” one fan said, seeming to recognize the spot where Ellie was perched enjoying the sunshine.

“Sublime,” another fan added, including a string of heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“This photo without you would not be amazing,” one follower said.

“Beautiful as always and have a nice day ahead gorgeous!” another fan commented.

