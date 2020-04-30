Joe Biden Will Reportedly Address Sexual Assault Allegations In MSNBC Interview On Friday

Joe Biden will reportedly be breaking his silence on the sexual assault allegation lodged against him by a former staffer, with reports that the vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee will address the claims in an MSNBC interview on Friday morning.

Michael Del Moro, who books interviews for Morning Joe, said Biden will be responding to the allegations during an appearance, The Hill reported. Former staffer Tara Reade has claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for his office in 1993, an allegation that Biden’s campaign has denied through a statement but that Biden had not personally addressed.

The report noted that Biden is set to appear from a studio inside his Wilmington, Delaware, home on Friday. The report noted that the appearance on MSNBC could be a “more favorable setting” for the former vice president as the hosts have been critical of President Donald Trump in the past.

Reade had initially come forward last year as a group of other women said that Biden’s public touching made them feel uncomfortable. In an interview with local newspaper The Union, Reade said that the experience made her feel objectified, but did not consider the unwanted touching to be of a sexual nature. Reade said the incidents made her feel like a lamp.

“It’s pretty. Set it over there,” she told the newspaper. “Then when it’s too bright, you throw it away.”

In March of this year, Reade claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her in a secluded hallway part of the U.S. Capitol in 1993. She later filed a complaint with the Washington, D.C., police, though acknowledged that the statute of limitations on the allegation had run out. The police department has now listed the claim as “inactive.”

A number of top Democrats including Nancy Pelosi have backed Biden, and Axios noted that a number of news outlets have pointed out inconsistencies in Reade’s accounts. That included difficulties the Washington Post had in seeking corroboration from those who had been told about the allegation, the report noted.

“Reade’s brother initially said she had told him there was an incident where Biden was ‘inappropriate,’ but not the alleged assault,” the report noted. “He later followed up and told the Post he recalled Reade telling him Biden had cornered her and reached under her clothes.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee had been facing growing calls to address the allegations directly, rather than through his campaign. Biden will reportedly appear alone, without wife Jill.