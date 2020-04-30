Julia Rose Flaunts Backside In White G-String: ‘It’s Not Wednesday, Butt That’s Okay’

World Series flasher Julia Rose took to Instagram with a silly pun about Thursday not being hump day, and she used her pert backside to make the point. The Shag Mag founder’s followers on the popular social media platform appeared to appreciate her sexy attempt at humor.

In the recent post, Julia stood in front of an open sliding glass door, and she grabbed both of her backside’s cheeks to lift them into an upside-down heart shape. Nothing but the tiny strips of a white g-string protected her modesty, and it contrasted with her deeply sun-kissed skin. On top, the model appeared to have a cutoff plain white t-shirt that did not cover her breasts, and in the pose, plenty of her sideboob was visible.

Julia wore her highlighted brown hair in a messy wavy ponytail with long bangs that framed her face. She looked back at the camera, revealing eye makeup and nude lipstick that highlighted her features. The model’s long fingernails sported a light-colored manicure, and she had a simple ring on her pointer finger.

In the caption, the entrepreneur made a funny joke about hump day, and her fans appeared to love the sentiment. Nearly 400,000 of them shared the love by hitting the “like” button on the revealing post, and at least 1,800 of them took the time to leave a comment to express their thoughts. The flame emoji appeared throughout the reply section, indicating that many Instagrammers thought Julia looked hot in the picture. However, not every reply was glowing as a few people questioned her choice in bottoms since they were barely there.

“Kind of looks like she just has a really long back,” joked one fan.

“Loved you in the world series!!” another devotee noted, referencing the time she lifted her shirt at the World Series and ended up receiving a lifetime ban.

“Julia. It’s freaking time to switch it up. Need more variety out of you,” a third Instagrammer complained because she often shares similar poses.

“Is it just me, but what is the point of her wearing that if she is just showing her bottom,” asked a fourth follower who also included a suggestive peach emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Julia went topless while wearing a neon orange micro bikini bottom, and she covered her chest with her arms as she prayed to the community standards gods for forgiveness since she pushes the boundaries so often with her pictures.