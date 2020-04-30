Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Black Crop Top And Underwear

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which appeared to have been taken at her home. A full-length mirror with an arched golden frame was visible in the background, a piece of decor that has been present in many of Nicole’s prior snaps.

She included Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in the geotag of the post, and rocked a simple yet sexy black ensemble from the brand Missy Empire. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the first snap from her triple Instagram update, as well as in the caption of the post.

Nicole rocked a black t-shirt with a crew neck and short sleeves which ended a few inches above her elbows. The fit of the top was loose, and Nicole’s cleavage was obscured. However, the shirt was a cropped length, and showed off Nicole’s toned stomach to perfection. The solid shirt featured the phrase “Sagittarius Baby” emblazoned across one side of her chest.

She paired the crop top with some simple black underwear that left little to the imagination. The underwear dipped low in the front, coming about an inch or so below her belly button, and stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs and exposed plenty of skin.

Nicole’s brunette locks were pulled back in a high ponytail with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. In the first shot, she stared right at the camera with one hand held up to her temple. Bold brows drew attention to her stunning blue gaze, as did her long, luxurious lashes. The rest of her makeup was light, with minimal color on her plump pout and flawless skin.

Nicole altered her pose slightly in the second shot, shifting her hips to the side and parting her lips as she smoldered for the camera. In the third and final snap, she raised both hands to her hair, brushing it away from her face.

Nicole’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy black ensemble, and the post racked up over 30,100 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 488 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji that further expressed his thoughts.

“Perfection,” another follower added.

“Perfect figure,” a third fan commented, following up the remark with a heart eyes emoji.

“You look incredible,” another said.

Nicole loves to show off her curves for her eager followers, and just yesterday she stripped down even more for a sizzling Instagram update. In that particular snap, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole went completely topless and wore nothing but a pair of skimpy black underwear. She posed on her floor and her physique looked stunning in the sexy shot.