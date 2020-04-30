Gallup Poll: Approval Of Donald Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus Pandemic Drops 10 Points

The American public is divided over President Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Gallup poll released on Thursday.

The poll shows that 50 percent of Americans approve, and 48 percent disapprove of the president’s handling of the crisis. Trump’s COVID-19 approval rating has decreased sharply since March, dropping 10 points. Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating has dropped three points, to 91 percent.

The president’s ratings among Democrats and independents are far worse, however. Fifty percent of independent voters approve of Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — 60 percent approved of it in March. Among Democrats, Trump’s approval rating is 11 percent, having dropped 16 points since March.

The public seems hyper-focused on the coronavirus pandemic, so Trump’s overall approval rating matches the COVID-19 rating, with 49 percent of Americans approving of his job performance. The commander-in-chief’s job approval rating is therefore the same as in March.

Trump’s job approval among Republicans is 93 percent. Among independents, the president’s ratings are better than ever, at 47 percent. When it comes to those who identify with the Democratic Party, only eight percent approve of the job the president is doing.

As Gallup notes, despite the fact that Trump’s approval ratings are declining, they are still higher than they have ever been, because Americans appear to be rallying behind the president during a national crisis.

“Generally speaking, Trump’s recent job approval ratings have been higher than at any point in his presidency, largely because of modest rallies in support for him tied to his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial and the coronavirus crisis.”

The respondents were also asked a number of questions about the COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of the measures imposed to curb the spread of the virus, the public seems to be polarized. Twenty-one percent of Americans say they want to resume normal activity right away, 36 percent say they would rather wait until the number of coronavirus cases declines, and 12 percent think it would be best to wait for a vaccine.

When it comes to the November election, recent polling suggests that Biden is favored to win. Both The New York Times and The Washington Post have reported that the president is growing increasingly frustrated with the surveys. According to the publications, Trump is lashing out at his inner circle, and even threatening to sue his own campaign manager.

“In the phone call last week, for instance, Mr. Trump demanded to know how it was possible that a campaign that has been projecting strength and invincibility for two years was polling behind a candidate he viewed as extremely weak and, at the moment, largely invisible from daily news coverage,” the NYT reported.