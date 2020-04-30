Savannah Prez Flaunts Shapely Backside In Skintight Jeans & Tank

Savannah Prez took to Instagram earlier today to showcase her incredible figure in a casual outfit. The April 30 upload saw the model posing in a pair of tight jeans and a tank top instead of her usual workout garb.

The photo captured the model posing outside on a sun-drenched afternoon. She tagged her location at home in Belgium, where she was surrounded by several yellow sunflowers and a variety of other green bushes and trees. Prez, who recently stunned in a sexy workout set, appeared to be walking away and faced her derriere toward the camera while looking over her shoulder with a slight smile and sultry gaze. In her caption, she shared that she was feeling “summertime vibes” but did not indicate if the update was current or a throwback. She wore a hot outfit that did nothing but favors for her curvy figure.

Prez opted for a light tank top with frilly sleeves that helped showcase her ripped arms. Said top was comprised of pleated material and boasted a lacy fabric on the bottom that highlighted her trim midsection. It also posessed large armholes that exposed a hint of cleavage.

On her lower-half, the model rocked a pair of jeans that were just as hot. Its tight denim fabric fit tightly around her shapely thighs and booty, accentuating her hourglass figure. The back pockets helped draw further attention to her booty, which is often flaunted in bikinis and booty shorts. Its waistband was pulled high up on her hips and showed off her tiny midsection. Prez added a pair of strappy brown heels to her ensemble, which added a few extra inches to her fit figure.

Prez did not add any accessories to her stunning look, ensuring that all eyes were on her bombshell body. She wore her hair with a middle part, and the majority of her brunette locks spilled down her back in a straight manner. She was dolled up with a striking application of makeup that included defined brows and eyeliner. Prez’s look also included a few pops of color with a pink blush and bright red lipstick.

Many fans raved over the upload, and it amassed over 16,000 likes in only three hours. Some of the model’s supporters took their admiration a step further and flooded the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Girl where did you get your jeans?! You look amazeballs,” one follower wrote alongside a series of flame, heart, and star emoji.

“You’re so sweet so gorgeous omg,” added another.

“You are so beautiful and amazing @savannahprez I am your fan hope you have an amazing day,” another follower commented.