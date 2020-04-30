Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Leopard-Print Workout Gear

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast has been thrilling her 3.4 million Instagram followers with some fitness content lately. Chanel has been filling her fans in on some of her fitness routine in videos posted to her YouTube channel. She often shares short clips of the videos, which she dubs West Coast Workouts, on her Instagram page as well.

Chanel got her sweat on in her home gym, which features a bold pink wall as well as pink exercise equipment. Chanel showcased her fit physique in a leopard-print ensemble that highlighted every inch of her curves. The sports bra she wore exposed a hint of cleavage, and had a back featuring several thin straps combined into an intricate look.

The leggings she wore were high-waisted and came to just below her belly button. They had small black panels on the rear, and Chanel finished off her outfit with a pair of black sneakers. Her long brunette locks were pulled up into a ponytail and she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup as she focused on getting her sweat on.

Her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach were on display in the short video clip, in which she took her followers through a few different exercises.

Chanel performed a move with a blue kettle bell, as well as some wall tosses using her bright pink wall as a surface to throw a black medicine ball against. She used a bright pink Bosu ball for one move, and also incorporated some light pink dumbbells into her routine. Nearly all of the gear in her gym was a shade of pink, and she seemed to love the rosy hue. She even set the ambiance for herself, as two candles were spotted flickering at the corners of her workout mat.

Chanel’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 3,400 views within just 12 minutes. It also received 45 comments from her fans.

“That outfit,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji, loving the leopard-print ensemble Chanel rocked in the video.

“Chanel you look fire with or without makeup, personally I think without suits you the most, your a natural beauty,” another follower commented.

“U look amazing keep up the good work,” a third fan added.

“I want to go to a pink gym too,” another follower said, inspired by the bright and girly home gym set-up Chanel has.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared another video showing her followers a few of the moves responsible for her fit physique. The clip started with a retro title sequence and Chanel sizzled in a white crop top and black Nike leggings.