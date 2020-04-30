Demi Lovato Says She Will Never Be Friends With Her Exes

Demi Lovato isn’t one for mincing words. She has no intention of remaining close or keeping in touch with any of her exes.

Recently, Lovato appeared on Jameela Jamil‘s podcast, I Weigh, to discuss rehab, addiction, and her relationships. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, one of the highlights of the interview was Lovato explaining that she doesn’t care to remain friends with her exes and why she needs her space after a breakup.

“I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right. The fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either.”

Lovato went on to explain that when she was in rehab, she had to learn about letting go of toxic relationships and setting boundaries with others. She added that when it comes to distancing herself from exes, “it’s for a reason.”

The 27-year-old singer has been open about her personal struggles, which have included drug addiction, alcoholism, depression, and eating disorders. She has attended rehab to gain control over these issues.

It would also appear that Lovato’s theory on cutting off bad relationships doesn’t merely extend to her romantic ties. It’s been widely speculated that she is no longer close to her former friend, Selena Gomez. Lovato herself confirmed this in a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar. She mentioned feeling taken aback after receiving a public congratulatory Instagram comment from Gomez for her performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them,” Lovato said. “But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Gomez and Lovato met as children when they were both on Barney and Friends. They later went on to star on their own Disney Channel shows, once starring together on the Disney TV movie The Princess Protection Program. Both women went on to forge singing careers in their post-Disney days. In recent years, each has publically come forward to share their respective personal struggles.

Lovato’s most notable relationships have been with Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama, and MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos. She is currently linked to actor and singer Max Ehrich. There have been rumors about whether the two might be engaged, but although the two are quarantining together, there has been no other confirmation that they will be making an engagement announcement.