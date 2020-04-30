Madison Reed Sizzles In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Madison's photo shoot took place at home.

Madison Grace Reed wrote that “quarantine’s better in a bikini” in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared with her 644,000 followers on Wednesday. The 23-year-old actress and influencer provided proof that she prefers rocking two-pieces at home by treating her fans to a set of two stunning swimsuit snaps.

Madison looked incredible and incredibly comfortable in a vibrant red bikini that featured a wild snakeskin print. The black dye used to create the faux scales on the bathing suit slightly dulled its crimson color, but the dizzying pattern made the garment even more eye-catching.

A crisscross detail also added visual interest to Madison’s look. Her bikini top had extremely long back ties, which were wrapped around her waist multiple times. They created a wide X shape and circled the model’s trim torso one more time at the narrowest part of her waist. Madison was wearing the strings tied in a loose bow in the front. The ties drew the eye to Madison’s flat, sculpted stomach.

Madison’s triangle bikini cups were adjustable, and she was wearing wide apart. This showcased her toned chest and perky cleavage. Her matching bottoms had a high waist that covered her belly button up. The garment also featured high-cut leg openings that highlighted her long, slender thighs.

Madison revealed that her bikini was from model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata, by tagging the brand in her first photo. She accessorized the stylish bikini with two pendant necklaces, a gold bangle bracelet, and multiple rings.

In her first photo, Madison was pictured from the side. She was seated beside a white wooden rail, and she was posing with perfect posture. She was turning her head toward the camera, and a breeze was blowing a few honey-colored locks of her highlighted brunette hair in front of her face. Her beauty look included soft pink lipstick, dark mascara, and peach blush on the apples of her cheeks.

In her second photo, Madison was pictured sitting on the edge of a pool. Her right foot was resting on a step so that it was completely submerged in the water. She was only dipping the big toe of her left foot in the pool. The model was leaning back and resting on her hands. She was looking down and flashing her pearly whites as she laughed.

So far, Madison’s photos have received over 38,000 likes. One of them came from her half-sister, Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice.

In the comments section of her post, one of Madison’s followers asked her what she’s been doing at home with her free time besides sunbathing.

“I’ve been going on lots of walks and also cooking,” she replied.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison was pictured wearing a much different bikini in another set of photos snapped outside her home. It was a crochet two-piece, which she wore with a straw hat.