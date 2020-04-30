Arianny Celeste Soaks Up The Sun In Seriously Sexy Lace Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste looked smoking hot in her latest social media share. The model took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible curves in a seriously sexy lace bikini.

Arianny’s two-piece bathing suit was the perfect combination of sultry and feminine as it was made from a sheer lace fabric that did not leave much to the imagination. It was a light turquoise color that flattered her bronze skin tone. The top featured a halter-style neck and a plunging neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The slender cups also flashed a bit of side boob. The bottoms were a classic bikini style that sat low on her hips. She accessorized the look layered necklaces, one of which had a pendant that hung between her breasts and drew the eye to her cleavage.

The update was tagged in Sayulita Pueblo Magico, Mexico, and it featured Arianny on a beach. The image captured her on her knees from a side angle that showed the front of her body. Waves rolled ashore, hitting her legs.

Arianny faced the sun, and drops of water rolled down her tummy. Her hair was also wet. She ran her hands over her head as she tilted her head back. She smiled with her eyes closed while she arched her back, flaunting her chiseled abs. The pose put her ample chest on display, as well as her toned thighs.

Arianny went with a glam makeup look. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, thick lashes, and a shimmery, bronze eyeshadow. Her cheeks were contoured with gold highlights, and she wore a rose shade on her lips.

She noted in the caption that the picture was a throwback to a previous photoshoot for her 2020 calendar. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Dozens of followers took a moment to say how much they liked the photo.

“You always rock your look,” gushed one admirer.

“Flawless beauty,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

Fellow Instagram model Zita Vass told her what she thought of the snap.

“Love this so much!” she commented.

Emma Hernan also had good things to say about it.

“[Fire] post!! Love your work,” she wrote.

Arianny has not let the coronavirus pandemic keep her from sharing sultry content online. Earlier this month, she showed off her fabulous figure in a black bikini, a cowboy hat, and a pair of cowboy boots while posing on a sidewalk.