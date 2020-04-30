Michigan Lawmakers Wear Bulletproof Vests As Armed Protesters Rally At Capitol Against Stay-At-Home Orders

A group of protesters — some of them armed with rifles and pistols — demonstrated at the Michigan state capitol in Lansing against the lockdown measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In response, some lawmakers donned bulletproof vests as they went to work.

As The Hill reported, hundreds of people showed up for the protest as the state legislature was discussing a state of emergency put in place by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The demonstration was named “American Patriot Rally” and set up by a group called Michigan United For Liberty, meant to put pressure on the state to allow businesses deemed non-essential to reopen.

As the report noted, many protesters have criticized Whitmer for the state’s stay-at-home measure, which has been extended through May 15. Whitmer had issued an emergency declaration that gave her emergency powers to use during a crisis, and she has followed along with other governors in ordering non-essential businesses to close and banning public gatherings.

The armed protest led to some concern among lawmakers, with Democrat Danya Polehanki saying that some of her colleagues wore bulletproof vests as they went to work.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bulletproof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today,” she wrote, via the Independent.

As NBC News added, the protest appeared to have a highly partisan element as many of those demonstrating against stay-at-home orders were openly supportive of President Donald Trump.

“Like the ‘Operation Gridlock’ demonstration April 15 over Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, many demonstrators appeared to be supporters of President Donald Trump, donning ‘Make American Great Again’ campaign hats and, in one instance, putting on a dance routine by two girls wearing masks that appeared to be of Trump and former President Barack Obama,” the report noted.

At the MI Capitol pic.twitter.com/IuYoBhstIg — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

Trump’s White House has published its Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, which included a set of guidelines that states must meet before beginning to lift restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. These include a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported inside of a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported in a 14-day period.

Michigan has seen its number of new cases largely flatten over the past several days, but overall the number of new cases have increased within the last 14-day period, meaning they do not yet meet Trump’s own guidelines to begin lifting stay-at-home orders.