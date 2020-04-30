Kyle Richards Names The Housewife That Brought The ‘Least’ To ‘RHOBH’ Over Its 10 Seasons

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran was never friends with this former co-star.

Kyle Richards says former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia brought the “least” to the show over its 10 seasons.

The RHOBH veteran, 51, has no good memories of her former co-star’s short-lived stint on the Bravo reality show. In fact, she seems to want to block it out.

During an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live online after-show with Andy Cohen, Kyle was asked she thought “brought the least to the show” over its long run on Bravo.

“That would be Season 4, Carlton,” Kyle said. “That’s the season I like to pretend never happened. That’s the season we just pretend didn’t happen.”

Cohen agreed that adding random newcomers Carlton and Joyce Giraud to the cast was indeed a mistake during the season that aired in 2014.

“I think Carlton and Joyce would have been great on their own but they didn’t have existing connections to the group really,” he said. “And I think that was part of the reason we realized it was a great time to bring Lisa Rinna in. Not only was she such a great character but she was already connected to all of you.”

Cohen also brought up a memorable episode in which Kyle thought Carlton had put a spell on her computer when the screen saver on her computer screen inexplicably changed from a family photo to a series of bizarre words including “bigot” and “larva.”

“Everything she did was so frickin’ freaky,” Kyle said of Carlton. “I’m still convinced she put a spell on me because bees always torture me.”

It’s not a huge surprise that Kyle named Carlton as the RHOBH contributor who gave the “least.” The two women never got along. Fans may recall that Kyle and Carlton got into a heated fight in SEason 4 in which she called out the newbie’s Wiccan beliefs.

On her blog for Bravo.com, Carlton called the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran’s behavior during their argument “despicable” and “asinine.” She also accused Kyle of having a “pack mentality” and referenced the mom of four’s Season 1 fight with her sister, Kim Richards, in which she outed the former child star as an alcoholic as Bravo’s cameras rolled.

“After all, why would I be shocked by what she’s called me when she can publicly humiliate her own sister, her own flesh and blood, Kim, by viciously outing her on camera for the world to view, ” Carlon wrote, adding that Kyle has no “moral compass.”

Kyle returned the sentiment. When asked about the departures of Carton and Joyce at the end of Season 4, Kyle revealed there was “no love lost” between her and the RHOBH short-timer.

Kyle told Us Weekly she was “never friends” with Carlton and that she was not going to miss her at all on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.