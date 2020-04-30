Rita Ora Stretches In Skintight Cut-Out Gym Attire

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself during her quarantine.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a skintight gym outfit that was cut-out down the sides. Her attire fell way above her knees and showed off her legs. The low-cut ensemble displayed her decolletage and was paired with bright blue and yellow sneakers. Ora accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and bracelets and opted for purple nail polish. She applied a bold red lip and sported her wavy blond hair down for the occasion.

The “Only Want You” songstress posted shared four pics within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora leaned forward and looked down at the camera lens. She was captured sitting on the floor with her legs and arms crossed over. Ora parted her lips and showcased the tattoos on her fingers.

In the next slide, she stretched her arms in front of her legs and tilted her head down. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper raised her legs and sported a soft facial expression.

In the third frame, she raised her right leg and held onto the bottom of her shoe while pouting directly at the camera.

In the fourth and final pic, she was photographed with the majority of her body off the ground and showed off the detailing of the outfit from the side.

For her caption, Ora explained that she started working out which resulted in her putting on red lipstick, bright-colored sneakers, and posing for photos.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 345,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.2 million followers.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You look beautiful in that outfit,” another devotee shared.

“Super hot, I wish I was hot like you. You’re such an icon,” remarked a third fan.

“Rita, you’re so beautiful and talented,” a fourth admirer commented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing photos that have been taken during their self-isolation. Over the past few weeks, Ora has kept fans up to date during her quarantine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was snapped in an empty field in a low-cut long-sleeved white top with vertical pink stripes. The “Body on Me” entertainer sported her long wavy blond hair down and accessorized herself with numerous chains around her neck. She rocked a pair of wellies and went for a fairly natural makeup look.