WWE News: Third Generation Former Champion Released

The recent mass layoffs in WWE are not necessarily over, and that was evident by the release of Curtis Axel on Thursday.

Due to the financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, cuts needed to happen to keep up their high-profit margins. Two weeks ago, WWE went on a three-day spree, which ended with the releases of nearly 30 superstars and other employees.

WWE announced that Axel was wished the best in his future endeavors, but provided no further details. Axel has a vast family history in wrestling, as he is the son of Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig and the grandson of Larry “The Axe” Hennig.

Axel hasn’t yet commented regarding his release, but he may soon. Rumors have been flying that anyone wanting their release from WWE will have it granted if they choose to ask for it. Since that speculation started, Axel is the first to be given his release.

Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to “just about anyone” who requests one. Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 28, 2020

In mid-April, the massive layoffs began with superstars such as Rusev, Zack Ryder, Kurt Angle, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows being released.

Axel first started in the company as a part of Florida Championship Wrestling back in 2007. After a few years in developmental, he moved up to the main roster. He started under the name of Michael McGillicutty and became a part of the Nexus stable.

After a brief stint on the main roster, he returned to NXT for a few years to enhance his skills and in-ring ability. In 2013, the superstar was brought back up and repackaged as “Curtis Axel,” which is a mixture of his father and grandfather’s real names.

More than once, Axel was a part of big storylines as he was partnered with Paul Heyman and won the Intercontinental Championship. He has also held the WWE Tag Team Titles on two different occasions.

For a while, Axel became a fan-favorite after being partnered with Bo Dallas as The B-Team. They were seen as more of a “jobber team,” but caught on with fans and had some in-ring success. Their biggest accomplishment came in a victory over Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the Raw Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules.

Curtis Axel hadn’t appeared regularly on WWE television since last summer while still with Dallas. He has had only two matches in 2020, and his last victory was in February of 2019.

The release of Axel shows that WWE isn’t quite finished with their spring cleaning, and more releases are possible.