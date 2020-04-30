Chrissy Teigen Squeezes Into Jeans For The First Time During Quarantine In New Video

With stay-at-home guidelines and social distancing still in effect to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, many are aiming for comfort over style with their daily attire as they remain in quarantine. A common joke is that jeans have collectively been left in the closet in favor of yoga pants, sweats, pajama bottoms and other clothing that allows for easy maneuverability (and easier lounging). Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen has decided to buck that trend and break her jeans out for the first time since her own quarantine began.

In a seven-second video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Teigen showed off the end result of her decision to throw on a pair of jeans. The 34-year-old model, T.V. personality, author and mother of two children — both of whom she shares with singer John Legend — lifts the bottom of her black top in the video and proclaims, “They’re perfect!” with a laugh and a partially exposed midriff.

It’s clear from both the visual and Teigen’s cadence that the jeans are perhaps not as well-fitting as they were before the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders were a thing. The video was accompanied by the caption “first jeans in 6 weeks everything’s fine over here” in the tweet.

first jeans in 6 weeks everything’s fine over here pic.twitter.com/0YLle4TubM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

In response to the tweet and her decision to bring jeans back into the wardrobe rotation, fans are expressing support for Teigen and lamenting jeans and/or the effects of quarantine on diet and the body along with her. Several replies featured GIFs of people attempting to squeeze into pants or having less-than-perfect bodies; the general tone of the commentary indicates commiseration and praise for Teigen’s decision to show herself in what could be construed as a not-so-flattering light.

“You are NOT ALONE. Arm problems here,” said one commenter.

“Is 65 too old to have baby fat? Asking for a…no, it’s me,” joked another, while adding a grimacing face emoji for effect.

Teigen recently fired back at commenters for inferring that she has a “square body.” If this latest tweet is any indication, it would seem she remains undeterred by the negative energy of body-shamers.

Aside from being brave enough to portray herself as she is and be comfortable in her own skin, Teigen is making the most of her quarantine by spending time with her family. As reported by The Inquisitr, she and her four-year-old daughter, Luna, enjoyed a backyard camp-out recently, complete with a large tent and an impressive array of pillows and blankets. Teigen tweeted that the time spent with her daughter was the “best night ever.”