‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Shares She & Husband Todd Tucker Are ‘Doing Really Good’ Since Taping Ended

Kandi Burruss says time repaired her marital issues with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Burruss and Tucker’s marriage made up a large section of her storyline during Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Viewers tuned in as he expressed his concern for his wife’s heavy workload. Back then, they were preparing to welcome their baby, Blaze Tucker, into the world via surrogate. Tucker said he didn’t think Burruss prioritized spending time with him and their children as much as she did on her multiple business ventures. The season also followed the couple as they went to visit a marriage counselor to find ways for them to balance their work and family lives.

While speaking to Hollywood Life, Burruss assured the outlet she and Tucker aren’t the same couple RHOA‘s audience watched this season. She confirmed they are no longer going to counseling and have been “doing really good” since filming wrapped last year. As for the drama that occurred on the show, Burruss explained she and her husband wanted to be transparent with their audience rather than shy away from their real problems.

“As all couples do, we always have some moments where we ain’t getting along too tough (*laughs*)!” Burruss was quoted as saying.

“It’s like up and down! You could be doing amazing and then all of a sudden, you hit a patch with Todd where you’re like, ‘Grrr.’ I think they caught us during one of those times just because there was a lot going on towards the end of last season in the fall. We were taping when that particular drama was happening and we just kept it one hundred and didn’t try and hide it.”

Tucker and Burruss met on the set of RHOA. Before they became a couple, Tucker was one of the producers on the show. After talking off-camera, the pair became official and were married in April 2014. Throughout their time on the series, they’ve dealt with blending their families with their two older daughters — Kaela Tucker, 23, and Riley Burruss, 17.

Burruss has also opened up about Tucker’s volatile relationship with her mother, Joyce Jones. Jones has accused him of using her daughter for her money in the past. However, their relationship improved after Blaze was born.

Additionally, Burruss credits Blaze for allowing her and Tucker to have a tighter bond with one another. The couple regularly expresses their love for their baby girl on social media. Now that RHOA has wrapped filming and Burruss is under quarantine with her family, she is more involved in their habits. She routinely joins Riley on TikTok and shares Blaze and son Ace’s precious milestones.