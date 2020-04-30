Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Toned Hourglass Figure In Hot Pink Sports Bra And Legging For New Fitness Video

Tammy Hembrow focused on training her abs in the most recent video series on the Instagram page for her fitness app. In the shared clips, the Australian social media star rocked a hot pink sports bra and matching leggings for the four-exercise workout sequence.

In the first video, she got down on her hands and knees and then propped herself up on one arm as she twisted her torso to one side. At the end of the twist, she raised her opposite arm into the air and then swung it beneath her upper body. Then she repeated the move with her opposite arm.

Tammy turned on her side in the second clip and with her knees bent started to raise hips, pausing slightly at the top of the exercise before she lowered them once more.

Then, in the third video of the series, she tackled a set of crunches with knee raises. Placing her hands behind her head, she lifted her head and shoulders off the floor. Leading with her elbow, she turned her torso diagonally while simultaneously raising a knee towards it.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Tammy lay on her back and lifted her legs into a tabletop position. Then she lowered and raised them, using a slow, controlled movement as she did so.

The post has been liked close to 20,000 times, as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans expressed their eagerness to give the workout a try. She also received lots of compliments on her workout attire.

“Yassss I need to get some abs in today! Also, love this pink on you, Tammy!” one person wrote.

“Good abs workout to try when we back in the gym!” another wrote after tagging a fellow Instagram user.

Others wrote about how grateful they were for the workout demonstration.

“Thank you, Tammy! I love your programs so much and you are beautiful,” a third fan commented.

“Keep up the good work Tammy,” a fourth Instagram user wrote. “You’re looking good, babe.”

While she targeted her abs in the most recent video series on her fitness Instagram page, Tammy worked on her lower body in the video series right before this one. Armed with a pair of dumbells and a black resistance band, she performed a circuit that included walking lunges, glute kickbacks, and glute bridges.

The post has been liked more than 12,000 times and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it