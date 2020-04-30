Jen Selter Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Bed

Fitness model Jen Selter got open and honest in her latest Instagram update, sharing some of her thoughts with her 12.8 million Instagram followers as well as showing off her sculpted physique.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she appeared to be at home in her Manhattan apartment, based on the hashtags she used in her caption. In the shot, Jen was spread out on a bed covered with white linens. A window to her left had a semi-sheer curtain that allowed some natural sunlight into the space, although Jen was covering her face for the shot.

The brunette bombshell wore a simple gray Calvin Klein underwear set that showed off her sculpted physique to perfection. The top appeared to be a bralette that hugged her curves without showing too much skin. Due to the way her body was positioned, her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, and fans weren’t able to tell whether the bralette was a bandeau-style top or had straps. Her chiselled stomach was on full display, and she finished off the set with some simple underwear.

The bottoms she wore had a thick white waistband with the brand’s name printed on it in black type, and they sat somewhat high on her hips, elongating her legs while still showing off her stomach. Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail that was draped across the bed next to her.

Jen covered her face with one arm while the other lay next to her on the bed, and mentioned in the caption that she was dealing with a few “personal problems.” However, she also made sure to encourage her followers with the statement that “better days are coming.”

Jen’s fans absolutely loved the vulnerable and sexy post, and it racked up over 196,700 likes within just 18 hours. The post also received 1,245 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Your fans and friends are always here for you. You are always there for us. We are all human,” one fan said, encouraging the fitness model.

“Stunning,” another fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“So Beautiful laying there,” one follower commented, captivated by Jen’s fit physique.

“#SelterInPlace deserves some credit here,” another fan said, loving the hashtag that Jen has been including on many of her posts.

While her most recent update was a bit more somber, Jen has also been sharing plenty of silly content to entertain her followers during quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a blue bra, green sweatpants and a mud mask on her face. She had a pizza in front of her and told her followers in the caption that she was enjoying “pizza making and self care nights.”