Universal Orlando Resort Delays Construction On Fourth Theme Park

The coronavirus pandemic has not only caused problems in 2020, but the Universal Orlando Resort is now seeing the effects in future years. A little less than one year ago, Epic Universe was announced as the fourth park for the Central Florida attractions giant. Due to the economic hardships brought forth, Universal has now announced that there has been a delay in construction by at least one year.

Comcast executives made the official announcement on Thursday morning, and My News 13 is reporting that it is due to first-quarter losses.

The official reveal of Epic Universe came with a proposed opening date of sometime in 2023. Universal Orlando has not said if that date has been affected, but the halting of construction could push it back.

All Universal Studios parks around the world are currently closed, and none of them have an exact reopening date yet. Even with the closures, construction was still ongoing as of March, according to Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman Tom Williams.

In an update given to team members, Williams said that construction on Epic Universe in Orlando and Beijing would continue, along with Super Nintendo World in Hollywood and Osaka. Without knowing just how long the closures would last, no delays were in the plans for Universal.

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings mentions Universal's Epic Universe in media briefing. Says senior officials contacted him and said their overall construction project would be delayed by a year: pic.twitter.com/w7q0VxZDQz — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 30, 2020

Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder said that the delay of Epic Universe has to do with timing more than anything.

“This will give us and all our contractors, vendors, and creative partners flexibility to work within a changing environment. This is about timing only. Our confidence in our business, our communities, and our industry is as strong as ever. We will share more specifics as we move forward.”

Due to the shutdowns, Universal Parks & Resorts has revealed a loss of 32 percent in revenue from the same timeframe of 2019. Last year, the theme parks earned nearly $1.3 billion in the first quarter, while 2020 has brought in $869 million.

If all of Universal’s theme parks remain closed through the second quarter, Universal executives believe it could result in a loss of $500 million. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood closed their doors in mid-March, and have since extended it twice.

Universal currently states their domestic parks are remaining closed through the entirety of May.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have also had their parks closed since mid-March, and have said they are going to remain closed “until further notice.” Executives from both Universal and Disney are members of Florida’s task force, who will determine when it will be safe for the state to reopen.