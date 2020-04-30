Casi Davis Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Bikini At The Beach

Casi Davis showed off her killer figure to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, April 30, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a bikini.

The photo captured Davis sitting on a lounge chair at the beach. She had her feet in the sand as she leaned into the left, resting her upper body on her hand. Davis’s body was facing the camera as she turned her face to the right. Her eyes were closed behind a pair of round sunglasses, which sat on the tip of her nose.

Davis rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a light orange shade. Her bikini top was straight cut and pressed against her chest, showing a bit of cleavage and underboobs. It had thin straps over her shoulders and another set that ran from her left ribcage to opposite hip, connecting top and bottoms.

The bottom half of the suit also included a similar string that sat on her right hip. Davis wore the bikini bottoms placed high on her sides, baring quite a bit of skin. The swimsuit was from Oh Polly, she revealed in the caption.

Davis wore her blond hair parted in the middle and styled down in loose curls that fell onto her back.

The new update garnered more than 10,200 likes and over 65 comments within the first couple of hours of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Davis.

“Body goaaals,” one user wrote, including an exasperated face and hands raised emoji at the end of the words.

“Social distancing definitely never looked THIS good,” replied another fan, following the comment with an index finger pointing up and praying hands emoji.

“Lucky ahhhhhh! I want my own private beach,” a third one added, trailing the message with an exasperated emoji.

“Beyond beautiful and always amazing… memories fade over time [alarm clock emoji] but your incredible pictures [camera emoji] will last forever with your incredible beauty and gorgeous body curves,” added another one, topping the reply with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

Davis often flaunts her swimsuit bod on her Instagram feed. Recently, she posted a photo in which she rocked a white asymmetrical one-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It featured a single strap and bandeau-style neckline, in addition to a revealing cut-out that spanned from Davis’s chest down to her hips, leaving her flat midsection and abs completely exposed. She also wore a stylish hat. Davis was featured at the beach as she stood with her feet in the turquoise water.