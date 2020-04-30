Zelina Vega Kneels In Sand Wearing Pink One-Piece: ‘Go And Get Some Bibs’

WWE star Zelina Vega shared a gorgeous new photo with her Instagram followers of herself enjoying some time on the beach.

In the shot, Zelina kneeled on her knees in the white sand, and she turned her head toward the camera staring straight into the lens. She placed her hands on her knees, and her backside rested on her bare feet. The wrestler wore a gorgeous pink one-piece, high cut swimsuit that had white writing under the chest and featured a tank-style neckline that dipped low in front, revealing a peek of her ample cleavage. The suit’s back remained open to Zelina’s waist. The pose showed off the athlete’s strong arms and gorgeous curves.

The brunette beauty wore her hair in soft waves that flowed over one shoulder and down her back to her waist. She wore makeup that complimented her swimwear’s color with pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara. Plus, blush accented her high cheekbones, and a soft pink lipstick filled in her generous lips. Zelina accented with a pair of sparkly pink cat-eye sunglasses, which she wore perched atop her head. She also wore a thick white choker with sparkle letters on it and a massive ring on her light color manicured fingers.

The wrestler shared some interesting points in her caption, which were lyrics from a Nicki Minaj song “Did It On ’em.” The model also credited Orlando, Florida photographer Daniel Forero with taking the picture. More than 52,000 Instagram users shared the love with Zelina by hitting the “like” button, and almost 500 took the time to leave her an uplifting message with many praising her hot look in the white sand.

“Bro, she’s got to be the finest one that’s ever been in WWE. Jesus. God, I love Latinas,” praised one fan.

“Zelina Vega, I’m extremely happy to see how you’re killing it on tv week after week. Diamond in the rough,” a second devotee gushed.

“The WWE should hire @efrangeliz to be your double the day you win the women’s championship to fool your opponent to get the roll-up win,” suggested a third follower.

“Beautiful and gorgeous and amazingly cute. You have stunning eyes and lips. Plus, a super smile with those nice lips,” a fourth Instagrammer noted, including lip and heart emoji.

