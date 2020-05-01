Donald Trump Has Exposed America As The ‘Failed State’ That It Is, Author Says

Renowned linguist Noam Chomsky spoke to Truthout in an interview published on Wednesday and leveled criticism at Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Chomsky, the president’s response has exposed America as the “failed state” that it is.

“Fifteen years ago, I wrote a book called Failed States,” Chomsky said, noting that the term describes states “incapable of meeting the needs of citizens” that pose a danger both to their citizens and the world at large.

The 91-year-old author added that the United States was the “prime example” based on the evidence reviewed for the book.

“Trump has indeed hit America with a hammer blow — and much of the world as well, a matter we should not overlook,” he continued.

Chomsky expressed shock at how little focus has been given to Trump’s “sadistic assault” on the “poor and suffering people” of the world for the benefit of his electoral prospects. According to Chomsky, people in developing countries like Africa will die due to Trump’s decision to defund the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It is by now common understanding that the U.S. under Trump is a failed state that is a serious danger to the world,” Chomsky said.

Chomsky pointed to a recent report from The Washington Post that claims a senior European official said the Trump administration is “very fixated” on the president’s reelection campaign. In the United States, Trump’s broad strategy in handling coronavirus, Chomsky says, is to find someone that can take the blame for his purported crimes.

“After evoking the Yellow Peril and laboring to destroy the WHO, with grim effects, he’s pretty much run out of targets,” Chomsky said.

Chomsky believes that Trump’s next step is to push responsibility for handling the COVID-19 crisis on to governors and claim that the federal government does not have the resources to help. If anything goes wrong, Chomsky says Trump will blame governors. But in the case that something goes right, Chomsky predicts the president will take credit and be echoed by allies such as Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Chomsky has been highly critical of Trump amid his controversial response to the coronavirus pandemic. He previously claimed that the current administration is being run by sociopaths and highlighted the White House’s attempts to cut health funding and increase funding for fossil fuel production.

The philosopher also said that global warming and nuclear war are two of the most significant dangers to Earth and suggested that Trump and his administration are exacerbating such issues.