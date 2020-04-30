Gabby Epstein Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Neon-Green Bikini

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she shared a series of very sexy snapshots of herself on Thursday, April 30. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.3 million followers as it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old – who is most famously known for being a blogger and fashion model– was photographed outdoors in nature, for the slideshow, which consisted of four snapshots. She took center stage in the photos as she posed directly in front of the camera from her front, exuding a sexy, yet playful vibe. Gabby alternated between sharing a pout, smiling, and sticking her tongue out in the images, however, she gazed directly into the camera’s lens in all of the snaps.

Her long, blond hair, which featured darker roots, was styled in natural-looking waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Furthermore, Gabby added a touch of glamour to the look by sporting some light makeup that brought out her natural beauty. The application included sculpted eyebrows, a light red lipstick, and a bit of bronzer and blush. Regardless, it was her killer figure that stole the show, as it was on display in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

The model’s bikini top, which was neon-green, did not leave much to the imagination as it struggled to contain her perky assets, exposing and ample amount of underboob. Furthermore, the bra drew attention to Gabby’s slim core as it featured two thin strings that tied around her midriff.

Gabby combined the swimsuit top with matching bikini bottoms that also provided just minimal coverage as they were cut in a classic Brazilian style. The tiny briefs, which featured two thin side-straps, further drew attention to both Gabby’s waist and her curvaceous hips.

The model finished the look off with a pair of colorful athletic trainers and ankle socks.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but revealed in the caption that the bikini was designed by Pretty Little Thing, an online clothing company.

The sultry slideshow was met with a large amount of support from Gabby’s fans, amassing more than 27,000 likes in the first two hour after going live. Additionally, more than 150 followers took to the comments section to praise the model on her body, her looks, and her bikini.

“This is insanity,” one user commented.

“Body wow,” a second follower added.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer asked

“The prettiest hottie,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Gabby has served up a number of sizzling bikini-clad looks on her Instagram as of late. On April 15, she stunned in a two-piece flame-print bathing suit that displayed her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That snap accumulated more than 91,000 likes so far.