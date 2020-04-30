‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Neil Blows Up At Julian Over Alexis

General Hospital spoilers for the next new episode indicate that Julian Jerome and Dr. Neil Byrne are about to have another heated encounter with one another. As was the case the last time these two men battled, it appears that this is over Alexis Davis. However, the tables have turned a bit heading into this one.

The sneak peek for Monday’s new episode shows that Neil will attack Julian. This is surely coming as a result of Alexis hearing from the New York Bar Association after getting a report that she had perjured herself.

Alexis and Neil knew she had lied when she said that there had been no personal relationship between them during his licensing hearing. However, that secret didn’t stay between them for long.

Britt happened to see Alexis and Neil on that fateful night in New York and she mentioned it to Julian. Before long, Julian essentially attacked Neil over taking advantage of Alexis and he happened to do this in front of a full crowd at GH.

Apparently, it didn’t take long for word of this to make its way to the bar and now Alexis could lose her law license over her decision to lie during Neil’s hearing. It looks like Neil is going to make it clear to Julian that he’s furious about this and blames the pub owner.

The preview for Monday’s episode shows Alexis on the phone with somebody, noting that she lied in the hearing. While viewers will have to wait to see who she is talking to and what the full context is here, it certainly seems likely that Neil’s anger is related.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Julian is going to grow angry at Neil during Monday’s show. From the looks of things, the two men will both be rather angry with one another.

Julian thought he was protecting Alexis when he attacked Neil, not realizing that she was a fully willing and enthusiastic participant in what went down in New York. Now, it looks like Neil is trying to protect Alexis by attacking Julian, but he may get more pushback than he anticipated.

Even if Alexis initially tries to lie to the bar association as she lied during the hearing regarding Neil’s licensing, she may shift gears fairly quickly. General Hospital spoilers for next Tuesday’s show reveal that she will come clean, and it seems likely that’s regarding this situation.

Will Alexis end up losing her law license? General Hospital spoilers hint that Alexis and Neil may be free to have a relationship with one another soon. However, this apparently will come at a significant cost to both of them.

As much as Alexis thinks that Julian is in her past, they still clearly feel quite passionately about one another. Despite her current interest in Neil, it sounds as if fans may see a triangle of sorts develop as this situation plays out.