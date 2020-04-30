Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight White Jeans

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a snap captured on a vacation she went on in the past. Ashley didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified exactly where the shot was taken, but she was standing on a small deck overlooking a body of water. She referenced in the caption how she was looking forward to another vacation.

The casual yet sexy ensemble Ashley wore in the picture was from online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has rocked many pieces from the brand on her Instagram page before, and made sure to acknowledge them by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On top, Ashley wore a coral tank that hugged her curves and clung to every inch of her voluptuous physique. The vibrant hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the sleeveless style showed off her arms. Ashley was facing away from the camera in the snap, so fans weren’t able to see the neckline of the top, or catch a glimpse of Ashley’s cleavage.

She paired the simple tank with skintight white jeans that likewise hugged her curvaceous body. The jeans were so snug they almost looked painted on, and they accentuated every inch of Ashley’s physique, from her shapely rear to her slim waist.

Ashley’s long blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, and she had on no accessories apart from a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose. She went barefoot in the shot, and was balancing on the balls of her feet as she placed both hands on the railing in front of her.

The setting of the photo seemed serene, and Ashley appeared to be enjoying a quiet moment in the tropical paradise. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the smoking-hot snap racked up over 20,300 likes within just two hours. It also received 309 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Maaaannn you’re too beautiful,” one follower said, including a heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“You are so perfect!!” another follower added.

“Smoking hot,” another fan commented, including a peach emoji in the comment as a reference to Ashley’s enviable rear.

“Beautiful view!” one fan said, not specifying whether he was referring to Ashley’s curves or the landscape around her.

