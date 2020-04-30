Laci Kay Somers Bares Her Underwear In Flirty New Instagram Photo

Laci Kay Somers lit up her Instagram story on Thursday, April 30, sharing a photo of herself baring her bra-and-panty set and showcasing her curves.

The model posed by jutting one hip out, accentuating her hourglass physique. She stood on a white shag rug in the mirror selfie, next to a bed. In the background was an unlit fireplace and a pair of discarded sneakers strewn on the floor.

Laci tugged at her platinum blond locks with one hand, the other holding up her phone to take the shot. Her phone case was emblazoned with a picture of herself. She looked intently at the camera, slightly smiling at the image. The corners of her mouth turned upwards.

She wore a heather gray sports bra that stretched across her chest. Her voluptuous cleavage peeked out from the top of the garment, which barely constrained her buxom bust. She wore a green camouflage jacket over the top, the garment sporting olive green, khaki, and black designs.

Laci’s tanned and toned midriff was on full display in the sizzling snapshot, her enviable abs taking center stage. Her diamond belly button piercing gave the look even more sex appeal.

Her black joggers fell dangerously low on her hips, and her underwear was tugged high, peeking out from the pants. She wore skimpy black Victoria’s Secret underwear, the brand name emblazoned in white on the sides of the waistband. She paired the outfit with tan shoes that featured laces and Velcro.

She wore a diamond band on her middle finger. Her nails were lacquered with a white polish.

Her flaxen tresses cascaded down her shoulders in straight strands, falling into waves as they reached the bottom. Her hair ended just past her chest. An icy gray hue highlighted some of her locks when they hit a certain light.

Her brown brows were shaped and arched high over her sparkling blue eyes. Her lashes were coated with black mascara. They curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her cheekbones popped. Her plump pout was painted with a light rosy shade.

As The Inquisitr readers and Laci Kay Somers fans know, her Instagram grid and Instagram story are usually chock-full of sultry pictures and videos of the model in scantily clad ensembles.

Her most recent Instagram story post featured Laci in a bright white bikini, which she paired with an acid wash denim jacket. Prior to that video clip, she wore a sheer, metallic bodysuit that showcased all of her curves.