Nancy Pelosi Comes Under Fire For Response To Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Claim: ‘Joe Biden Is Joe Biden’

Nancy Pelosi is coming under fire for her response to the sexual assault claim against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as the House Speaker told a reporter on Thursday that she is satisfied with the response from his campaign and brushed off claims of a double standard by saying that “Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

Tara Reade, a former staffer in Biden’s office, has come forward to claim that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Reade has spoken with reporters and filed a complaint with the Washington, D.C., police department — with the investigation now reportedly listed as “inactive.” Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation, calling on reporters to vigorously investigate the claim as they believe the evidence will show that there is no merit to it.

Pelosi was asked about what is perceived as a differing standard for Biden compared to then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he faced a sexual misconduct allegation in 2018. The reporter noted that many Democrats who now accept the denial from Biden’s campaign had called for an investigation of Kavanaugh as he was undergoing Senate confirmation hearings.

Pelosi answered that she did not need a “lecture” on the differing responses to the allegations and went on to say that she is a big supporter of the #MeToo movement, which aims to empower the victims of sexual abuse and assault to come forward, especially when their attackers hold a position of power.

“There is also due process, and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden,” she said.

Pelosi added that there have been statements from former staffers in Biden’s office that there was never any record of the complaint against him. The House Speaker had previously deferred when asked if Biden himself should address the allegations.

“It’s a matter that he has to deal with. But I am impressed with the people who worked with him at the time saying that they absolutely never heard one iota of information about this. Nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody tell them about such a claim,” Pelosi said, via The Hill.

Many called out Pelosi for what they saw as a double standard in the way Biden has been treated versus Kavanaugh, who faced an FBI investigation and testimony from his accuser before the U.S. Senate. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court was ultimately confirmed along a party-line vote.

"Joe Biden is Joe Biden" is actually the worst defense of Joe Biden. https://t.co/Jdy6aXDrZH — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 30, 2020

Joe Biden is Joe Biden. Yes. Joe Biden also might be a rapist. — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) April 30, 2020

Donald Trump’s campaign seized on her statement as well, sharing a video of her answer on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi’s response to the Biden sexual assault allegations: “Joe Biden is Joe Biden.” The Democrats’ double standards are getting exhausting. pic.twitter.com/g1b9GGFpGe — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 30, 2020

Biden has not spoken directly about the sexual assault claim.