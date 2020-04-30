Jesy Nelson Poses In Green Latex Thigh-High Boots During Quarantine

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself during her quarantine.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress stunned in what appeared to be a low-cut green top with thin straps. The piece displayed her décolletage and was paired with a loose-fitted long shirt of the same color. Nelson left the item of clothing to hang off of one shoulder. The singer didn’t seem to have a skirt or shorts on. However, the length of the shirt may have covered some more of her attire. Nelson rocked a pair of green latex thigh-high boots and put on a beanie hat over her dark shoulder-length hair. For her makeup, the “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker applied lipstick and mascara for the occasion.

In her most recent upload, Nelson was captured sitting down on the step outside her front door. She crossed her legs over and looked at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted. Nelson rested one hand behind her and the other on her knee.

For her caption, the “Love Me Like You” chart-topper said that she is aware that her front drive needs to be weeded but realized it then matched her ensemble so she’s still a “winner.”

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 165,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“GIRL PLS STOP WITH THESE PICTURE CAUSE MY HEART IS WEAK,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“GIRL YOU KILLING ME WITH THESE PICTURES,” another devotee shared.

“You’re too beautiful, kind, cute, and talented for this world. I love you GODDESS,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m in love with those boots,” a fourth admirer commented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been sharing new pictures that have been taken from their homes.

Nelson has consistently been posting content over the past few weeks inside her house. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Secret Love Song” entertainer wowed in a black strapless crop top with long, loose-fitted sleeves while sat on top of her wooden table. She paired the outfit with skintight leather pants and wore long black leather boots that were laced all the way to the top. She accessorized herself with a leopard-print beret. Nelson rocked long wavy brunette hair and applied a red lip to complete the look.