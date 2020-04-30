Halle Berry, 53, Stuns In A Plunging, High-Slit Dress In Sexy Throwback

Halle Berry celebrated Throwback Thursday with a sultry black-and-white photo that saw her flaunting her enviable figure in a plunging, skintight maxi dress. The 53-year-old stunner looked ravishing in the elegant number, which was made up of a see-through bustier that displayed her cleavage and a flowy, sheer skirt — one complete with a thigh-high slit showing off her chiseled pin.

The top of her dress was particularly revealing, flashing her toned midriff through the gauzy fabric. The bustier sported dark corset busks that ran along the full length of the item, accentuating her lithe waistline. Halle kicked things up a notch by going braless under the daring number. The strappy piece had small cups that were adorned with embossed lace, which only partly censored her curves. A delicate scalloped trim decorated the low-cut neckline, adding extra chic to the racy yet sophisticated look.

The photo was shot outdoors and showed Halle posing next to a quaint brick building, one strewn with numerous arched windows. Snapped in the garden among tall grasses that reached her waist, Halle struck a seductive pose, showing off her perfect hourglass frame as she cocked a hip to the side and leaned one arm against a wooden pole rising up from the greenery. Her fabulous cocktail dress looked out of place in the stern decor, calling even more attention to her killer curves and incredible physique.

The ageless beauty didn’t specify when the snap was taken, nor did she add a geotag to her post. However, some fans were quick to notice that glamorous star gave off a sexy Sofia vibe in the shot. In the steamy upload, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress rocked one of the iconic hairstyles of her character in the movie. Her long tresses were pulled up into a messy bun, leaving her fringed bangs to drape over her forehead. A couple of rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing the eye towards her fierce gaze.

In her caption, Halle playfully labeled the eye-popping look as a laid-back one, adding a sparkles emoji that seemingly contradicted her point. She included a “#TBT” hashtag, reeling in an overwhelming response from her followers. Unsurprisingly, the update was a major hit with her fans, racking up close to 33,500 likes in less than half an hour of going live. Within the hour, the photo amassed more than 73,400 likes and 1,540 comments.

“Super casual,” quipped screenwriter and fellow actress Lena Waithe, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

“Could’ve been taken yesterday or 20 years ago,” another Instagrammer remarked of the shot, leaving a string of flattering emoji for the age-defying beauty.

“OMG!!! This made my day… [folded hands emoji] THANK YOU,” gushed a third follower.

“Good lawrd [sic] have mercy, I think I’m going to have a heart attack,” read a fourth message.